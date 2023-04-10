Pine Ridge man indicted for pornography and sexual abuse

(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rowland Coomes, age 35, was in court last week and pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges.

The charges included the enticement of a minor, possession of child pornography, and sexual abuse of a minor. The relation of the charges to Coomes was he was using his phone to entice a minor female to engage in sexual activity in November 2021. According to a Department of Justice release, Coomes also possessed child pornography on his social media account. He is also accused of sexually abusing another minor female between March 2021 and November 2022, at Pine Ridge.

A trial date has been set for June 13.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burnt hoverboard in Sturgis.
Hoverboard burst into flames at a Sturgis family home
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
The Diamond Spur Event Center.
A new event venue near Hill City opens its doors
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
FILE - The period of total coverage during the solar eclipse is seen near Hopkinsville, Ky....
Save the date: One year until total solar eclipse sweeps US

Latest News

Lead Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire at an unoccupied home in Terry Peak.
Terry Peak home was destroyed in a Sunday fire
The event is open to children 10 and younger, and participants should bring their own basket.
The hunt continues for Easter eggs, despite holiday ending
Bryan Vulcan discusses details of up coming BH Industry & Defense Symposium on Good Morning...
Localizing national defense and industry discussion at upcoming workshop
Rapid City officials requesting residents not to use their sump pump to pump flooded basement...
Don’t dump that basement water in city sewer system