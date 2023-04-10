National day spotlights some barnyard friends

Old MacDonald's Farm has more than 100 animals for people to visit and learn about.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Apr. 10, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - April 10 is set aside to celebrate agriculture, but maybe not the way you think.

Agriculture is the top industry in South Dakota, but it would not be possible without the animals that help feed and clothe people.

A lot of work goes into taking care of farm animals, in addition to those daily feedings, owners are responsible for maintaining the animals’ health and cleanliness.

Thane Rose, who owns Old MacDonald’s Farm, helps care for more than 100 farm animals. He says people sometimes forget all that it takes to get food from the farm to the grocery store to their dinner plates.

”People are every year getting more and more removed from where animals are from, where their food is from, what animals can provide for people,” said Rose.

If you’re interested in learning more about farm animals, Old Macdonald’s farm will open on May 1.

