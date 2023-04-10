Localizing national defense and industry discussion at upcoming workshop

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On April 12 and April 13 the Black Hills Defense and Industry Symposium will share how critical materials, national security, and South Dakota Mines are working together. The annual event features round table discussions, panelists, and displays that break down cutting-edge technology. The conversation will localize national defense and industry investments in western South Dakota.

The Black Hills Defense and Industry Symposium on April 12 and April 13, at the Monument, will kick off at 2:00 p.m.

