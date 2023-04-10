Localizing national defense and industry discussion at upcoming workshop

By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On April 12 and April 13 the Black Hills Defense and Industry Symposium will share how critical materials, national security, and South Dakota Mines are working together. The annual event features round table discussions, panelists, and displays that break down cutting-edge technology. The conversation will localize national defense and industry investments in western South Dakota.

The Black Hills Defense and Industry Symposium on April 12 and April 13, at the Monument, will kick off at 2:00 p.m.

To get your ticket follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burnt hoverboard in Sturgis.
Hoverboard burst into flames at a Sturgis family home
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
The Diamond Spur Event Center.
A new event venue near Hill City opens its doors
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
FILE - The period of total coverage during the solar eclipse is seen near Hopkinsville, Ky....
Save the date: One year until total solar eclipse sweeps US

Latest News

Lead Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire at an unoccupied home in Terry Peak.
Terry Peak home was destroyed in a Sunday fire
Pine Ridge man indicted for pornography and sexual abuse
The event is open to children 10 and younger, and participants should bring their own basket.
The hunt continues for Easter eggs, despite holiday ending
Rapid City officials requesting residents not to use their sump pump to pump flooded basement...
Don’t dump that basement water in city sewer system