Expect warm air to begin the week

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:39 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are clear overnight with lows in the 30s for many. Some spots will stay near 40°.

Sunny skies are expected Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s for many spots on Monday with many climbing near or in the 80s by Tuesday.

Temperatures will begin to drop as we move into the second half of the week. Clouds will build on Wednesday with a few showers possible late in the day. Highs will be in the 50s for many. 40s and 50s will be likely Thursday and Friday with showers possible both days.

The weekend will have temperatures in the 50s for much of the area as skies clear up. We will continue to warm up the following week.

