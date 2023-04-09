Hoverboard burst into flames at a Sturgis family home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday night, a family in Sturgis had to douse a small flame because their 12-year-old daughter’s hoverboard caught on fire in her room while charging.

“The tone of her voice scared me as a bother right away. So I rushed in, and by the time I got in, it was already popping, making some weird noises. I unplugged it quickly. And as I was doing that, there was a loud pop, and then sparks started shooting into the air. And then shortly after that was about a foot and a half tall flame,” said Brad Neuschwander.

Neuschwander said the hoverboard was only three years old. He and his wife had researched an article and found that there had been over 11 deaths and numerous house fires connected to hoverboard incidents.

“My daughter has been showing me “TikTok” since this happened. Kids walking by one of the little boys walking by his hoverboard, and it just blew up into flames,” said Neuschwander.

Currently, the family is staying in a hotel, and warns people before purchasing any electronic device to make sure they do their research.

“I told my mom that she should get rid of the hoverboard because I was scared of it,” said Ava Neuschwander “We were fortunate that my daughter woke up and heard it and ran late to us, and we got right on it and dealt with it, so it didn’t get any worse, and nobody got hurt,” said Neuschwander.

