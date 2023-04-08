USD and SDSU softball teams earn impressive victories

Coyotes defeat NDSU, Jackrabbits get past Omaha
4-7 USD softball
By Vic Quick
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The USD and SDSU softball teams took the field for some big conference games on Friday. Due to weather the games were played in Sioux Falls. The Coyotes improved to 6-0 in the Summit League with an 8-0 victory over North Dakota State. The Jackrabbits swept a doubleheader from Omaha 1-0 in 8 innings, and 5-4.

