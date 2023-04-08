No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:04 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A report of shots fired sent dozens of police cars to the University of Oklahoma Friday night and the campus was locked down for nearly two hours before authorities said no threat was found.

At about 9:30 p.m., people were told to shelter in place and avoid the South Oval area of the sprawling campus in Norman. The university tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

However, the university later said only that police were investigating “possible shots fired.”

Dozens of patrol cars from various agencies, including the Highway Patrol, converged on the campus along with ambulances and an armored vehicle.

Officers with flashlights spread out as they searched the area.

Shortly before 11 p.m., university police issued an all clear, tweeting: “After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled.”

The library and a nearby area were searched and there was “no evidence that any shooting had occurred,” University Police Chief Nate Tarver said. No injuries were reported.

While the investigation continues, “at this point, we will probably say that it was a bogus call,” he added.

More than 100 officers from various law enforcement agencies responded, Tarver said.

“Everyone’s on pins and needles, obviously,” he said, referring to a deadly school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27. “And they should be, you know, we never know what’s going to happen from day to day.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the bubble gum involved as CaJohns Trouble Bubble Bubble Gum. The gum, which...
10 kids hospitalized due to spicy gum used in TikTok challenge
A California woman has been arrested for a violent caught-on-camera carjacking.
Woman arrested for chaotic carjacking that was caught on video
Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with three different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
A joint operation ends with six Sioux Falls men arrested on sex crimes.
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
Black Hills Life Flight helicopter
An emergency care helicopter is coming soon to the Southern Hills

Latest News

In this image taken from video footage run Saturday, April 8, 2023 by China's CCTV, a Chinese...
China flies fighter jets near Taiwan after leader’s US trip
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
Many drivers may just think it’s not a big deal when they hit a pothole, however, it can cause...
Beware of the pitfalls of potholes
Police are searching marshland in connection with the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation.
Search for murdered 5-year-old Massachusetts girl continues