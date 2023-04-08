Nice & warm for Easter

Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Plenty of sunshine is expected on Easter. There could be a few clouds at times. High temperatures will be in the 60s for much of the area.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. This could be the first 70°+ day of the year in downtown Rapid City. Sunshine continues for Tuesday and the forecast is calling for a high of 80°! That would be the first 80°+ day of the year!

Wednesday will stay warm, but highs will fall back into the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies early on, turning partly cloudy.

Clouds and a few showers will arrive Thursday with highs in the 50s to near 60°. Expect the cloud cover and shower chances to continue Friday and Saturday, where highs could fall into the 40s and 50s. Much of the area is expected to see rain showers, while some spots in the hills could have some snow mix in with the cooler temperatures at higher elevations.

We will have temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s that following week.

