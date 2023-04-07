Warmer temperatures and plenty of sun on tap for today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Some patchy fog is possible out on the plains closer to central South Dakota this morning, mostly out towards Ziebach and Haakon Counties. We are sunny and mild for this afternoon. Temperatures will hit the 40s and 50s areas across the region. More fog is expected to develop early Friday night and this round could make it all the way up into the foothills with light patchy freezing drizzle possible as well.

We will see widespread morning fog on Saturday with plenty of sunshine after the fog clears, with clouds building through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s for many locations. A few morning clouds linger for the start of Easter Sunday, but quickly clear out leaving us with plenty of sunshine that is expected by the middle of the day. The highs will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Even warmer air settles in early next week with highs near or in the 70s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. More clouds arrive for the second half of next week and that will cool temperatures down into the 50s for many with a few 40s possible and light rain showers possible.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.