SD tribes unite in opposition of new social studies standards

By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gov. Kristi Noem has pushed for new standards in social studies and has received push-back from educators. Tuesday, a native coalition joins the opposition as well.

South Dakota Education Equity Coalition is a group dedicated to including native people in education. Tuesday, they put out a press release announcing their opposition to standards set forth by the Noem-led proposal. The main focus of why SDEEC decided to oppose the standards stems from the framing of history and how it includes native voices in that discussion.

“The lens by which the proposed social studies standards are written is through a lens exclusive of indigenous communities so we’re getting a very one-sided set of content area standards that are not reflective of the inclusive demographic that we see across the state and that’s problematic,” said Sarah White, executive director of SDEEC.

This comes in contrast with the governor’s position that these standards will include an increased focus on Native American history. The group claims that Native people were not included in the conversation when deciding these standards and that contributes to a feeling of being tacked on at the end of this decision.

“Right at the end you’ll see that there’s a mention of Native American or Native American standards are thrown in with black African American content… almost like we are an afterthought,” said Sherry Johnson, the education director at Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate.

These standards are still being decided on and the Board of Education Standards is set to meet on April 17th in Pierre. White says that she is hopeful that the idea of revisions will be met with an open mind and that Native history can be taught in full context.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with three different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
A joint operation ends with six Sioux Falls men arrested on sex crimes.
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
Police identified the bubble gum involved as CaJohns Trouble Bubble Bubble Gum. The gum, which...
10 kids hospitalized due to spicy gum used in TikTok challenge
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates
Baby bison calf in Custer State Park
First bison of the season born in Custer State Park

Latest News

South Dakota communities of faith will join together this Easter Sunday, April 9th in an early...
Mount Rushmore National Memorial celebrates 75th Easter Sunrise commemoration
Buffalo at Custer State Park.
Custer State Park gears up for tourism season with some safety tips
SD Guard promotes Bartunek as first female brigadier general.
SD Guard promotes Bartunek as first female brigadier general
A heathy plate should be half full with vegetables, a quarter with starches like whole grain...
More than 70 percent of American adults are overweight or obese