SD Guard promotes Bartunek as first female brigadier general

SD Guard promotes Bartunek as first female brigadier general.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard promoted Deborah Bartunek, of Rapid City, to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters on April 1, 2023. Bartunek is the first female general officer for the South Dakota National Guard.

Bartunek was recently appointed as the director of the Joint Staff. She is the principal advisor to Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General, for all joint staff issues relating to domestic operations, support to civil authorities, and homeland defense. Bartunek assumed this position following the retirement of Brig. Gen. Scott Petrik, in March 2023.

“I am humbled and grateful for the support from my family and fellow service members,” stated Bartunek. “None of us achieve a position like this by ourselves, I’ve had a lot of love, support, and friendship from so many.”

”Deb has had a wonderful career; she has given so much to this organization and has met every challenge. This is a great day to honor a great Soldier, who has excelled at every turn,” stated Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General.

