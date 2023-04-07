Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby

Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his 2-month-old son.(Avon Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AVON, Ind. (Gray News) – An Indiana man faces child abuse charges after officials said he wanted to “inflict pain back” on his 2-month-old son for pulling on his nose ring and being loud while he suffered from a migraine.

The Avon Police Department said 19-year-old Aaron Evans was charged with one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

According to court documents obtained by WXIN, the 2-month-old baby was taken to a hospital Monday with bruises on his body and a cut that was healing on top of his head. After seeing the state of the child, police began an investigation into possible child abuse.

Doctors later told police the baby also had fractured ribs, fractured legs, and a subdural hemorrhage. They also determined the baby had suffered from past injuries.

While investigating, police said they learned Evans had anger issues and would easily get frustrated with the baby. Investigators said these claims were corroborated with Evans.

Evans eventually confessed to police that he had abused the baby on several occasions.

When asked why he would abuse the child, Evans told investigators he had a migraine and wanted the baby to be quiet. He had also been angry at the 2-month-old for pulling on his nose ring and said he wanted to “inflict pain back” on the child, WXIN reported.

Evans was arrested following his interview with officials on Monday and taken to jail.

The 2-month-old child remains in intensive care in critical condition as of Monday.

