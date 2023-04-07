Mount Rushmore National Memorial celebrates 75th Easter Sunrise commemoration

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota communities of faith will join together this Easter Sunday, April 9th in an early celebration at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial Amphitheater.

Easter Sunrise celebrates its 75th anniversary in dedication to those who started this beloved tradition in the Black Hills. Organizer John Esposti and Black Hills historical enthusiast Eileen Roggenthen are inviting the community to experience the Shrine of Democracy and the freedoms it represents.

Easter morning, Christians all around the world will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ as the sun rises on this holy day. Despite its significance as a Christian holiday, many of the traditions and symbols still have a key role in remembering this beloved holiday. Roggenthem says for 74 years, Black Hills residents have worshiped together at the iconic memorial, Mount Rushmore as she holds up a poster displaying a picture of an Easter ceremony in 1947 at the memorial. The services will start at 7:00 AM and parking is free for participants. Timeliness is highly recommended for the event because the service will be about an hour says Esposti.

To watch the full interview please click on the video.

