Mount Rushmore National Memorial celebrates 75th Easter Sunrise commemoration

Celebrating Easter Sunday and the rich history of a Black Hills tradition
By Alena Neves
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota communities of faith will join together this Easter Sunday, April 9th in an early celebration at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial Amphitheater.

Easter Sunrise celebrates its 75th anniversary in dedication to those who started this beloved tradition in the Black Hills. Organizer John Esposti and Black Hills historical enthusiast Eileen Roggenthen are inviting the community to experience the Shrine of Democracy and the freedoms it represents.

Easter morning, Christians all around the world will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ as the sun rises on this holy day. Despite its significance as a Christian holiday, many of the traditions and symbols still have a key role in remembering this beloved holiday. Roggenthem says for 74 years, Black Hills residents have worshiped together at the iconic memorial, Mount Rushmore as she holds up a poster displaying a picture of an Easter ceremony in 1947 at the memorial. The services will start at 7:00 AM and parking is free for participants. Timeliness is highly recommended for the event because the service will be about an hour says Esposti.

To watch the full interview please click on the video.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with three different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
A joint operation ends with six Sioux Falls men arrested on sex crimes.
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
Police identified the bubble gum involved as CaJohns Trouble Bubble Bubble Gum. The gum, which...
10 kids hospitalized due to spicy gum used in TikTok challenge
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates
Baby bison calf in Custer State Park
First bison of the season born in Custer State Park

Latest News

Buffalo at Custer State Park.
Custer State Park gears up for tourism season with some safety tips
SD tribes unite in opposition of new social studies standards
SD Guard promotes Bartunek as first female brigadier general.
SD Guard promotes Bartunek as first female brigadier general
A heathy plate should be half full with vegetables, a quarter with starches like whole grain...
More than 70 percent of American adults are overweight or obese