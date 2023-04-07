More than 70 percent of American adults are overweight or obese

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 6 out of 10 adults are living with a diet-related chronic disease but there are ways for people to improve their health with some simple steps.

Making sure you are eating a balanced meal is one of the key ways to a healthy diet.

This means filling half your plate with vegetables, a quarter with starches like whole grain rice, and finishing the meal with lean meat.

“A healthy diet has healthy fats in it like plant fats, it has colorful fruits and vegetables, it has lean protein source. It’s high in fiber such as from legumes or whole grains or vegetables and again all into proportion to what our body needs,” said Donna Riley, a clinical dietitian with Monument Health.

Checking the nutrition label on foods for serving size, and calories is another tool to help make healthy choices.

Additionally, eating shortfall nutrients such as calcium, potassium, fiber, and vitamin D, which are often under-consumed in the American diet can lessen health concerns.

“85 % of Americans do not eat the recommended number of servings from the following food groups vegetables, fruits, dairy, and whole grains,” added Riley. So, it’s a direct reflection on why those are shortfall nutrients because those food groups supply those nutrients.”

Cutting down on added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium are ways to start balancing your diet.

For more tips and healthy recipes to try head to the U.S. Department of Agricultural MyPlate website.

