Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – Officials have released new details about a case in Mississippi in which they say a 19-year-old woman had sex with a dog on multiple occasions.

Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated cruelty of an animal.

During her initial court appearance Thursday, a judge set Frazier’s bond at $25,000. She is also ordered to stay away from animals until after her trial.

If found guilty, Frazier could spend up to 10 years in prison.

According to the affidavit, Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy Regina Newton received information on Tuesday about a woman having sexual intercourse with a dog. The sex acts were caught on Snapchat videos.

During the initial investigation, Newton was able to identify Frazier as the suspect, the report said.

Newton located Frazier at a residence in Laurel. The affidavit said Frazier admitted she was the one in the video, but she said she had been forced to participate.

The affidavit said Newton received several more videos of Frazier having intercourse with a German shepherd. Newton saw a German shepherd at the residence when she arrived to question Frazier.

Officials said three separate dogs were seen on video, and all animals are now in a safe place getting medical help.

Frazier also said that the videos were taken a year ago. However, screenshots of iCloud-shared photos of the videos showed a range of dates between Feb. 23-28 of this year.

Investigators said their findings lead them to believe Frazier “willfully, unlawfully and feloniously had sexual intercourse with one or more domesticated animals, one being a male German shepherd and recorded the intercourse via an electronic device on or about Feb. 23-Feb. 28, 2023.”

The sheriff’s office said some videos may have been made in other counties. Those counties have been alerted, and more charges may be added.

Lead investigator Sgt. JD Carter told WDAM they have found no evidence that Frazier was forced to make the videos.

“Disturbing, extremely disturbing videos that I can’t even wrap my head around it,” Carter said. “I wouldn’t understand the mindset that would even drive somebody to do that. The claim of being threatened and forced to conduct those videos, as she claimed, there’s no evidence to be found supporting that idea, and yeah, we did look into it.”

Carter said he’s never worked on a case like this before.

“There are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting,” Carter said.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

