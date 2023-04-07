Former State Rep. Taffy Howard named South Dakota Chair for U.S. Term Limits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Former South Dakota Representative Taffy Howard accepted the position of state chair this afternoon for an organization dedicated to imposing term limits on Congress.

The group, US Term Limits, seeks to create change at the federal level by calling a constitutional convention. This process would allow for an amendment to the constitution and impose a term limit for congressional offices. Howard says that the main issue she sees with not having term limits is that it creates career politicians.

“They’re becoming career politicians, there’s not that turnover we don’t get the fresh ideas the new blood coming in and one of the reasons for that is when you have incumbency it is really difficult for a challenger to defeat the power and money that comes with that incumbency,” said Howard.

US Term limits would ideally like to see a three-term limit on the House of Representatives and a two-term limit to the US Senate.

