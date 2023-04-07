Custer State Park gears up for tourism season with some safety tips

Tourism season is right around the corner, and Custer State Park is expecting visitors.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Southern Hills are well known for Custer State Park, where the buffalo roam, and the summer tourism season is just around the corner.

Tourists should take note of safety precautions when encountering bison, with park officials reminding visitors to keep their distance, especially during the current calving season, which kicked off with the birth of a new baby calf earlier this week.

Bison warning signs:

  • Snorting
  • Shaking or tossing of its head
  • Pawing the ground
  • Raising its tail
  • Bluff charges

“We like to make sure everyone knows that buffalos are dangerous, so you don’t want to approach them. You definitely don’t want to mess with their babies because they will come after you, and a fun fact that we want everyone to know is that buffalo can run 35 mph and jump a 6-foot tall fence,” said executive director Dawn Murray for Custer Chamber of Commerce.

Murray says to keep your pets on the leach because bison can also charge your small pets

