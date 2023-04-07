Black Hills State University offering classes to teach public about outside cultures

By Madison Newman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:55 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills State University is helping the community expand its horizons, offering a free class every week. This semester it’s centered around the Arabic language and culture.

Every Thursday night, BH offers a free Arabic class, taught by international students attending the university.

The original idea was proposed last semester by a South Korean student who wanted to gain teaching experience by helping their classmates learn Korean.

It’s a class that anyone can be a part of to learn more about other cultures and languages, while also enjoying themselves.

“Our students that are teaching it, they’ve really enjoyed the opportunity to be a leader, to be an ambassador of their country and their language. And then the students who are learning, it’s so beneficial in many ways. It’s hard for students to make mistakes, and this is a really safe environment to make mistakes and to explore the world,” said Kaitlin Palmer, international admissions coordinator.

Another exchange student has offered to teach German next semester, and Palmer hopes to watch this idea grow in the coming years.

If you would like more information about where the classes are held and what time, you can visit the Black Hills State University campus calendar at: https://www.bhsu.edu/events/

