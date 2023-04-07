An emergency care helicopter is coming soon to the Southern Hills

Black Hills Life Flight helicopter
Black Hills Life Flight helicopter(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:52 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A new Black Hills Life Flight aircraft will help bring critical care access to people in rural communities. The flight will have a critical care nurse and paramedic on board.

“Because when we’re on seeing and you have a very critical, like a trauma patient, and they really need to be in an operating room. When they, when they were not here, we’d call and sometimes to be, you know, 45 minutes, you know, by the time they got down here, and so having them here, it’s going to lengthen or shorten that response time,” said Hot Springs Ambulance Service Director of Operations, Jacki Conlon.

The aircraft will have equipment such as Lucas device that does chest compression for patients while transported to a hospital.

“We carry all the medications, narcotics, and everything you’d see in an ICU-level hospital. So all the equipment is there for that advanced life support and critical care treatment of the patient,” said Regional Account Executive Darryl Crown for Black Hills Life Flight.

When someone makes an emergency phone call, life flight will be contacted through the 911 community dispatch depending on the patient’s condition.

“So we have that ability to have members of the community to not only tell the 911 center that hey, we may need an aircraft here because of the topography. And two it also allows these emergency services to be able to request us when they feel the need is there,” said Crown.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with three different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
A joint operation ends with six Sioux Falls men arrested on sex crimes.
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates
Baby bison calf in Custer State Park
First bison of the season born in Custer State Park
Police identified the bubble gum involved as CaJohns Trouble Bubble Bubble Gum. The gum, which...
10 kids hospitalized due to spicy gum used in TikTok challenge

Latest News

Black Hills State University and Northern State University Introduce Free Tutoring Program
Black Hills State University offering classes to teach public about outside cultures
Joining together to create affordable housing in Sturgis
Upkeep for water standards is a main concern for Sturgis
The Black Hills town is being honored for its efforts to keep water clean.
Sturgis honored for their efforts to keep water clean
Tourism season is right around the corner, and Custer State Park is expecting visitors.
Custer State Park officials warn tourists: Stay away from the bison