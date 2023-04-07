2 suspects, including 12-year-old boy, arrested in triple homicide of Florida teens; 3rd suspect at large

Layla Silvernail, 16, and Camille Quarles, 16.
Layla Silvernail, 16, and Camille Quarles, 16.(gofundme, WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Authorities announced they’ve made arrests in connection to a triple homicide of teenagers in Florida.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods announced the arrest of two males, a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old, for the killing of three teens in the Forest Lakes Park area of Ocklawaha. Another suspect, who is 16 years old, is not in custody.

Authorities said the suspects were involved in a group that committed burglaries.

Woods said the three suspects killed Layla Silvernail, 16, Camille Quarles, 16, and a 17-year-old boy who was not identified.

The sheriff said the suspects and the victims knew each other, and they were participating in burglaries. He said robbery is the motive.

Woods said the three victims were shot Thursday night near Forest Lakes Park. The bodies were then dumped in three locations.

The investigation began March 30 around 10:40 p.m. when Silvernail was found with a gunshot wound to the head by a dumpster near Forest Lakes Park. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office retraces the timeline of deaths.

The next morning, a 17-year-old was found lying dead on the side of a road. The name of the victim is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

On Saturday, Silvernail’s car was found partially submerged in a pond. Inside was the body of Quarles. Woods said her body was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

The two minors in custody confessed to killing Quarles, according to authorities.

Friends and family of Silvernail and Quarles have set up GoFundMe fundraisers to raise money for the funeral expenses.

Woods suggested the possible involvement of neighborhood gangs. He explained that neighborhood gangs are small and usually made up of teenagers who are engaging in criminal activity.

The Associated Press reported the state attorney’s office is reviewing the case to determine whether the juvenile suspects will be charged as adults, so their names are not currently being published.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with three different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
A joint operation ends with six Sioux Falls men arrested on sex crimes.
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
Police identified the bubble gum involved as CaJohns Trouble Bubble Bubble Gum. The gum, which...
10 kids hospitalized due to spicy gum used in TikTok challenge
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates
Baby bison calf in Custer State Park
First bison of the season born in Custer State Park

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test...
North Korea claims another test of underwater nuclear drone
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in...
Utah man who killed wife, 5 kids and mother-in-law left suicide note
Locals walk past a house which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine,...
US reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked