Temperatures continue to climb going into the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are clear overnight with lows falling into the teens and twenties. Some patchy fog is possible out on the plains closer to central South Dakota.

We’re sunny for Friday! Temperatures continue to climb as we reach the 40s and 50s across the area. More fog is expected Friday night and this round could make it all the way up into the foothills. Light patchy freezing drizzle will be possible as well.

We have sunshine after the morning fog on Saturday, but clouds will build through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s for many. A few morning clouds linger for the start of Easter Sunday, but plenty of sunshine is expected by the middle of the day and afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Even warmer air settles in early next week with highs near or in the 70s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine. More clouds arrive for the second half of next week and that will cool temperatures down into the 50s for many with a few 40s possible. Light showers are possible as well.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with three different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
A joint operation ends with six Sioux Falls men arrested on sex crimes.
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates
Baby bison calf in Custer State Park
First bison of the season born in Custer State Park
Jerry Munson, Rapid City's 54th mayor, is shown in the middle of the front row of this photo of...
Former Rapid City Mayor Jerry Munson dies

Latest News

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Slow warm up continues
Mostly Sunny
Warmer temperatures and sunshine on tap
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Be cautious of blowing snow and slippery roads for your morning commute!
Snow ends tonight and the wind will weaken Wednesday