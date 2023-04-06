Slow warm up continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A little chilly with plenty of sunshine for this morning. Highs will climb into the 30s and 40s this afternoon with a little bit of cloud cover moving though Harding, Perkins, Ziebach and Carter counties with a few stray snow showers possible later this afternoon no snow accumulation is expected. A little patchy fog could develop tonight as warm air moves over the remaining snow.

A lot of snow melt is expected throughout the next couple of days as temperatures continue to rise on Friday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. By Easter Sunday, a lot of locations will be in the 50s and 60s. By the start of the work week, we are still dry and warm with highs in the 60s and 70s on Monday and Tuesday, before cooling down slightly for Wednesday.

