Mixology at Home – Twinkie Cocktail

In honor of that iconic American treat, we whipped up a cocktail.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:38 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you wonder why we have the Twinkie, just look at the data.

A survey on the Statista website claims that nearly 29 million Americans have eaten at least one Twinkie, sometimes up to eight, in a 30-day period. In a year we supposedly spend $47 million on this “junk food.”

When we discovered that Thursday, April 6 was National Twinkie Day, we just had to have fun with it. I hate making specialty drinks, but I am impressed by the Twinkie. So this drink is in celebration of that sweet, spongy, cream-filled treat.

You can thank a strawberry shortage for today’s Twinkie. In 1930, a baker ran out of filling for his strawberry shortcakes, so he substituted it with banana cream and people loved it. The name? He saw a billboard for Twinkle Toes shoes. Not sure why that inspired him to call the snack Twinkie.

We almost lost this snack in 2012 when the company that made Twinkies, Hostess, went bankrupt. But Twinkies made a comeback a year later.

While the Twinkie is an iconic snack, we aren’t sure about the cocktail. At first, I thought to infuse vodka with the Twinkie but opted to avoid that mess. So, here it is and if you don’t like it, I claim the “Twinkie defense.”

Ingredients

  • 2 oz whipped vodka
  • 1 oz vanilla vodka (or cake vodka)
  • 1 oz Frangelico
  • Yellow food coloring (optional, to mimic the color of the Twinkie cake)
  • ¼ tsp vanilla extract
  • Heavy cream

Directions: Put vodkas and Frangelico and yellow food coloring in a shaker with ice; shake to mix and chill. Strain into a martini glass. In a mug, slightly whip the cream with vanilla extract but don’t make it too stiff. Over a spoon, layer the cream on top of the drink. You could use whipped cream in a can, but the drink does taste better if the cream is layered.

Side note:

There is an urban myth about the shelf life of a Twinkie. It is not indefinite. Today’s Twinkie is best when consumed within 45 days, according to the company. However, there reportedly is a Twinkie that’s been around for more than four decades and is still fresh. Who knows if that is true?

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with three different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
Serenity Dennard
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
Snow alert removal in downtown Rapid City earlier this season.
Downtown snow removal alert issued for overnight
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
I-90 opens from Spearfish to Rapid City
Monument Health called ‘condition snow’, asking staff to stay throughout the storm
Monument Health called “Condition Snow” asking staff to stay throughout the storm

Latest News

South Dakota communities of faith will join together this Easter Sunday, April 9th in an early...
Mount Rushmore National Memorial celebrates 75th Easter Sunrise commemoration
SDM was awarded the Donald N. Zwiep Innovation in Education Award for innovating the way they...
Big step forward for mechanical engineering in the Black Hills
Mines' program beat out hundreds of other schools.
Prestigious award for South Dakota Mines mechanical engineering program
The facility operates largely on green energy.
Veterans home provides dual services