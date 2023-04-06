Jayda Mohammed-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Mohammed ready to deliver a big season for the Douglas track and field team
4-5 Douglas AOW
4-5 Douglas AOW
By Ben Burns
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:50 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Douglas’ Jayda Mohammed is focused on accomplishing some big things this spring. Mohammed placed in the long jump, triple jump, and 100 meter hurdles at the West River preview meet. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with three different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
Serenity Dennard
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
Snow alert removal in downtown Rapid City earlier this season.
Downtown snow removal alert issued for overnight
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
I-90 opens from Spearfish to Rapid City
Monument Health called ‘condition snow’, asking staff to stay throughout the storm
Monument Health called “Condition Snow” asking staff to stay throughout the storm

Latest News

4-5 Central softball
Central softball team looks to build off strong start
4-3 Stevens signings
Stevens athletes sign with top colleges
Kevin Chism, Rapid City Marshals
Marshals can’t keep up with Liberty
Rapid City Rush
Rush can’t hold onto lead, lose fifth straight