Ice climber dies after pushing other climber out of harm’s way

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Salt Lake City woman who died in a weekend ice climbing accident is being credited with saving the life of a fellow climber by pushing her out of the way when the ice above them fractured, officials said.

Meg O’Neill, 41, and two others were climbing the 420-foot (128 meters) tall frozen Raven Falls in northeastern Utah on Sunday when the accident happened.

Her death was confirmed by Camille Fiducia, the founder of an organization called Embark Outdoors, where O’Neill was the assistant director, KSTU-TV reports.

O’Neill’s body was recovered Monday evening underneath what the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office described as “two huge blocks of ice.”

“Our sincere condolences to all affected by this tragedy, to the family of this brave, courageous woman who lost her life while saving another,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

A 24-year-old man in the climbing party fell about 40 feet (12 meters) and was injured while the 21-year-old woman that O’Neill pushed out of the way was able to climb down and drive to a spot with cellphone reception to call for help. The man was rescued via helicopter and taken to the hospital.

Fiducia said O’Neill was a prolific climber and a committed outdoors person. She was a former science teacher at Utah International Charter School, where she founded a hiking club and leadership program, according to her biography on the Embark Outdoors website.

Fiducia said she and O’Neill shared the vision of making the outdoors a more inclusive place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with three different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
Serenity Dennard
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
Snow alert removal in downtown Rapid City earlier this season.
Downtown snow removal alert issued for overnight
Baby bison calf in Custer State Park
First bison of the season born in Custer State Park
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
I-90 opens from Spearfish to Rapid City

Latest News

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia
FILE- In this June 27, 2018, file photo a fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a...
3 men get life for fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion
Dawn Whitlow, of Virginia Beach, Va., center, attends a rally as part of Transgender Day of...
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee House declines to expel 2nd Dem for gun protest
Coolio — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., on Aug. 1, 1963 — died at the Los Angeles home of a friend...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio’s death fentanyl-caused