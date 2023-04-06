Homeowners dig themselves out after snowstorm hits the Southern Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When a snowstorm takes place in the western part of South Dakota, the Northern Hills usually gets dumped on. This time, however, the Southern Hills felt the impact.

The aftermath of this spring blizzard has people digging out their driveways in an effort to get back to their normal routines.

“My cabin fever is going away, yes I felt blocked in, and now I can get out, and hopefully enough to get my truck out so I can work,” said Kathy Dunn.

“I’m a Union Ironworker so we have a big, pretty dangerous job as it is anyways, so plus I have to drive an hour away to work to get their roads and everything, but hopefully, this is the last snow, I’m not counting on it, you know it’s South Dakota,” said Adam Moyr.

Mostly clear now, Hot Springs street crews were on the road often. Moyr said he saw crews working for the majority of Tuesday.

“Oh late yesterday, but yesterday, most of the day it was snowing all day most of the day, but they started coming out late yesterday when it stopped it started to slow down”

Our first alert weather team says temperatures will continue to rise, which will help melt the snow.

