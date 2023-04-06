Four die after plane crashes offshore near Florida pier

A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a plane crash offshore in Venice, Florida.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Four people died after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night after taking off from a Florida airport.

According to police, the plane crashed into the Gulf about half a mile from the Venice Fishing Pier after leaving Venice Municipal Airport around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victims were identified as William and Patricia Lumpkin from Fishers, Indiana, and Rickey and Elizabeth Beaver from Noblesville, Indiana.

Federal Aviation Administration records show Lumpkin owned a Piper Cherokee Lance, which can accommodate up to seven people.

A server, who did not provide his name, at a restaurant on the pier witnessed the crash and described seeing the plane take a “sharp turn to the right” before going behind the pier.

“A flash of light came out and that’s all we could see,” he said.

Emergency crews continued to comb the debris field west of the pier on Thursday.

Venice police are investigating the crash, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife officers, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

According to data collected by the National Transportation Safety Board, there have been 29 accidents at the Venice Municipal Airport since 2004, nine of which involved fatalities.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

