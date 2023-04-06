Former Rapid City Mayor Jerry Munson dies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jerry Munson, who was Rapid City’s mayor from 2001 to 2003, died at his home Thursday morning.

Munson served as the city’s 54th mayor. He also served on the Rapid City Council from 1999 to 2001.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death today of former Rapid City Mayor Jerry Munson,” Mayor Steve Allender said in a release.

“As mayor, Jerry helped guide the community through the difficult days and months that followed the 9-11 attacks, which impacted all Americans and every community in our nation. Jerry was a long-time Rapid City businessman who cared deeply about the Rapid City community and its citizens and that was reflected in his commitment to public and community service. He served the past six years as a dedicated volunteer with the West River Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Jerry didn’t shy away from sharing his opinion on issues of importance to him. I offer my condolences to Jerry’s family and friends,” Allender said.

Because Munson died at his home, the Rapid City Police Department is conducting an investigation. According to the city’s release, this is “normal operating procedure.”

Munson was born and raised in Rapid City. He owned and operated a fishing boat dealership for 15 years before retiring in 1996. He also founded, established and sold an outdoor advertising company.

He was 67 years old.

