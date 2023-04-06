Crime has seen a marked decrease since last month in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police Department released a report on crime stats this year to date. Different crime reports can be seen in the data, and overall crime has seen a very slight decrease.

When compared to the first three months of last year, Rapid City police have seen a slight increase in violent crimes. Aggravated assaults were up 11 percent; while sexual assaults climbed 19 percent. In February, Rapid City had a spike in sexual assaults going from nine in January to 22. However, they dropped significantly in March, down to 13.

Property crimes decreased across the board, according to the report. RCPD also states “Vehicle burglaries were down 58 percent from 2022 and regular burglaries were down 45 percent.”

RCPD Violent Crime Stats report (RCPD)

RCPD’s traffic citations increased by 21 percent from 2022 to 2023 and warnings increased by 65 percent in the same time frame. Traffic accidents also increased by 17 percent from 2022 to 2023.

Rapid City Police Department released 2023 first quarter crime statistics. (Rapid City Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.