Bunny with a badge: Rabbit helps officers with mental health

An emotional support rabbit named Percy helps officers decompress at a California police department. (KMAX, KOVR, CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) – A pet rabbit that was abandoned now has a job at a California police department.

Percy the bunny plays a key role in helping officers decompress at the Yuba City Police Department.

People in the city might think the Easter Bunny came early. But this is no candy-toting holiday rabbit; this is Percy - or “Officer Hops.”

“This idea came as kind of a joke, and it’s really caught on,” said Chelsea McCready, police services analyst.

As the wellness officer with the police department, the bunny is an outlet for stress for officers and staff who see a lot of bad.

“Being able to hold him, pet him and just kind of step back from that situation for a minute, regroup, is vital,” Lt. Michelle Brazil said.

A push for a focus on mental health department-wide came in 2022, and along came the therapeutic thumper. It started when Officer Ashley Carson found him abandoned while on a call.

“I started to call him, and I said, ‘Here bun, bun!’” Carson said. “He came running up to me and he stood on his hind legs, and I picked him up.”

She took it to the animal shelter and after a few weeks with no family found, McCready adopted it, giving the rabbit a home and an office.

Percy comes to work with McCready every day and even works some shifts when she’s not here.

“We are seeing the long-term benefits of it already in even just a short amount of time,” Brazil said.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

