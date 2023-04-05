Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Mississippi authorities say a woman has been arrested for committing a sexual act with an animal.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Denise Frazier is facing charges that include unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty involving an animal.

According to the sheriff’s department, it received a complaint from a concerned resident regarding a graphic video posted to a social media channel depicting what appeared to be a sexual act between a woman and a male dog.

WDAM reports the department issued an arrest warrant after authorities investigated Frazier’s residence.

“In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I’ve ever investigated,” Sgt. J.D. Carter said. “JCSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss them.”

Frazier is currently jailed in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial court scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with three different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
Serenity Dennard
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
Snow alert removal in downtown Rapid City earlier this season.
Downtown snow removal alert issued for overnight
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
I-90 opens from Spearfish to Rapid City
Monument Health called ‘condition snow’, asking staff to stay throughout the storm
Monument Health called “Condition Snow” asking staff to stay throughout the storm

Latest News

The U.S. acknowledges China's position that Taiwan is part of its country but doesn't recognize...
China reacts after Taiwanese president meets with House Speaker McCarthy
Video shows an intruder watching a woman sleep in her Iowa apartment. Police say the suspect...
Caught on camera: Trespasser watches woman sleep on apartment couch
The intruder allegedly made himself at home, even watching a woman sleep for several minutes.
Intruder caught on video walked into at least 2 apartments, police say
Police identified the bubble gum involved as CaJohns Trouble Bubble Bubble Gum. The gum, which...
10 kids hospitalized due to spicy gum used in TikTok challenge
Officials say eating the gum, which contains pepper extract, nearly equates to eating pepper...
Spicy gum from TikTok challenge causes sickness at Mass. elementary school