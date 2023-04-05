West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A West River South Dakota man is being charged with three counts involving a minor.
Rowland Coomes, 35, pleaded not guilty in federal court on Wednesday to one count of knowingly attempting to entice a minor, possession of child pornography and a count of sexual abuse of a minor between the age of 12 to 16.
According to court documents, count one, enticing a minor, and count two, possession of child pornography, occurred around November 2021. His third count, sexual abuse of a minor, happened around March 7, 2021, and November 2022.
- In the count brought against Coomes for enticing a minor, the US explained that using a cell phone Coomes tried to persuade a minor female to engage in sexual activity.
- For the second count brought against Coomes for possession of child pornography, the US explained that Coomes knowingly possessed an image on his Facebook account that depicted child pornography.
- In the third count that was brought against Coomes for sexual abuse of a minor, the US explained that Coomes engaged and attempted to engage in a sexual act with an underage person between 12 to 16 with the intent to fulfill a sexual desire.
He is now set for a detention hearing on April 12, 2023.
