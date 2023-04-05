Spring snowstorm having an effect on grocery store shelves

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s looking a lot better outside than it did over the past couple of days, but some of the problems that come with a blizzard still remain.

Grocery stores and other businesses may struggle to fill the shelves back up.

Some people can find it frustrating to arrive at a grocery store only to learn some things are missing from the shelves. But, after a blizzard, this can be a common experience.

Many types of meat and produce that are carried by local stores rely on trucks that come in from Denver. If those roads are not traversable, there will be a delay.

“Normally we get our main delivery truck in on Mondays with most of our grocery products that was then pushed to Tuesday which was then pushed to today which was then pushed to tomorrow, maybe Friday. And we will only be getting one of our main trucks in this week we should be expecting a produce truck tomorrow so we will be a little light,” said Sharissa Hermanson, the general manager of Breadroot Co-op.

The weather isn’t the only thing sending customers to the grocery store. Holiday meals often require different ingredients.

“The biggest impact is especially this week because we’re going into a holiday weekend, so it’s a big food weekend for people ya know with their Easter dinner and things and so like right now my produce is completely wiped out so I don’t have a lot of stuff that people would buy for that holiday,” said Christian Seeley, the owner of The Market.

Seeley says most people understand these shortages, but that patience will only go for so long if they end up missing a holiday because of the shortage.

Seeley and Hermanson did say they are hopeful their issues will be sorted out by the weekend and that the stores should still have enough in stock to cover people’s plans.

