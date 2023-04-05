Sheriff: Man arrested for starving dog chained to tree without food or water

Authorities in Texas say Cesar Dehoyos has been arrested on felony animal cruelty charges.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - A dog owner in Texas has been arrested after deputies say they found a starving dog chained to a tree outside his home.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar reports that deputies were called to a home over the weekend regarding a dog that was chained to a tree without any food or water.

Salazar said they found the dog tied to a tree with a heavy tow chain at the residence.

According to the sheriff, it appeared the dog’s owner, later identified as 36-year-old Cesar Dehoyos, was making a concerted effort to starve the animal.

“Heartbreaking. The dog appeared to just be skin and bones,” Salazar said. “It was pretty clear the dog wasn’t doing well and probably wouldn’t have survived much longer.”

Deputies were able to contact Dehoyos. Authorities said he was at Sea World with family when they were called to his property.

Salazar said the team located other dogs also at the home which were in better condition but one was tied to a large piece of metal on a short leash.

The sheriff said they considered this animal cruelty and removed all the animals from Dehoyos’ home.

The malnourished dog that prompted deputies to respond to the home was taken to an animal hospital for treatment. Salazar said he didn’t have any immediate update on its condition.

Dehoyos was arrested and is facing felony animal cruelty charges, authorities said.

