‘Saturday Night Fever’ suit up for auction

John Travolta's white "Saturday Night Fever" suit is up for auction.
John Travolta's white "Saturday Night Fever" suit is up for auction.(Julien's Auctions via CNN Newsourc)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:14 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - John Travolta’s iconic suit from “Saturday Night Fever” is up for auction.

Fans of the classic ‘70s film have the chance to grab the piece of pop culture history later this month.

In the 1977 dance drama, Travolta played a young Italian American from Brooklyn who escapes the realities of his life by dominating the dance floor at the local disco.

The hit movie helped to popularize disco music around the world.

Travolta received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role.

The white three-piece suit worn by Travolta in the movie is expected to fetch up to $200,000 when it goes under the hammer.

It will be part of the “Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary” sale organized by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies in California between April 22 and April 23.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
I-90 opens from Spearfish to Rapid City
Serenity Dennard
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
It will be a while before plow crews can hit secondary and neighborhood streets. Crews are...
Spring storm travel advisories and closure updates
Monument Health called ‘condition snow’, asking staff to stay throughout the storm
Monument Health called “Condition Snow” asking staff to stay throughout the storm
Snow crews are prepping roads and gearing up for the incoming snow.
Stay put and wait out the snow

Latest News

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the...
Blinken says WSJ reporter ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
For McCarthy and Taiwan’s leader, visit marks historic first
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden to visit Ireland, mark Good Friday accord anniversary
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 5 at day care center in Brazil