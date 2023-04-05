Retired firefighter pulls 2 children, puppy from explosive house fire

Fire officials say a Phoenix-area home suffered major damage in an explosive fire.
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A retired firefighter is being called a hero after saving two children from an explosive house fire in the Phoenix area Wednesday morning.

Phoenix fire crews responded to calls of a house fire with explosions around 7:20 a.m. As they arrived to find heavy smoke and flames on the patio and backyard, fire officials learned that it was a gas-fed fire, with accelerants making it more difficult to put out.

KPHO reports that Dana Lambert, a retired firefighter, spotted smoke in the area while he was driving home from the gym. He ended up finding the house where firefighters were working to rescue two girls, ages 8 and 13, and their puppy.

“As a fireman, you can read the smoke. You know that was a really early fire,” he said. “I just jumped out of my car and jumped over the fence and just got there as quick as I could.”

Lambert said he heard the girls screaming and crying in their bedroom. He climbed through a window to help get them out along with their dog.

“You don’t think about it. you assume the risk, you go in and you pull the kids out,” he said. “Sometimes we win and sometimes we lose. The ones like this are victories that help balance it out.”

According to Joe Huggins with the Phoenix Fire Department, several propane tanks in the backyard had also exploded. Witnesses said they believed the family worked in party rentals. A hazmat unit was also dispatched to the fire and was quickly able to secure the gas line.

“There was a lot of propane and a lot of fire load there, tons of pallets. An intense fire, super fast,” Lambert said.

The girls’ parents weren’t home when the fire started. However, when they got the call, their dad, Jorge Perea, told KPHO in Spanish that his heart sank.

“I thank him [Lambert] from the bottom of my heart. I’m glad he was here because if it wasn’t for him, we don’t know what would’ve happened. He’s like an angel sent from heaven,” he said.

Officials said no injuries were reported in the house fire.

Phoenix Fire’s Community Assistance Program is now working to help the displaced family. The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

