Rapid City has used 37% of its $1.5 million snow budget

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On March 1, Rapid City’s snow total was 11 inches above average, and after receiving another 12.8 inches with this past storm, questions about snow removal budgets have come up.

Rapid City’s snow budget for 2023, is $1.5 million, which includes equipment upkeep, manpower, and the materials used to clean the roads.

In 2022, that number was $1.4 million.

Last year, 74% of the budget was used, and before this week’s snow, the city only used 37%.

“We can’t breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to snow removal until even maybe Mother’s Day weekend, June first. In years past we’ve had big dumps of snow during April and May so we could still experience some impacts to that budget moving into the May timeframe,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

Shoemaker says this budget covers the calendar year, and it doesn’t matter if the whole budget is used - the city will not stop cleaning the snow.

“One of the things that’s important to remember is we consider this as an essential service. So even if we got to a point where we were approaching that 1.5 million dollars or getting close to the budget, it’s not like we’re gonna scrimp or pull back from the services, we’re gonna go ahead and do the snow removal, be as aggressive as we usually are,” Shoemaker continued.

Any funds that have not been used by the end of the year, go back into the general fund to be used for other purposes.

