First bison of the season born in Custer State Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Custer State Park herd manager happened upon the first bison calf of the year earlier this week.

Birthing season is a big season for bison, and early April isn’t out of the ordinary for calves to be born. Most calves’ birthdays are in April and May because of birth synchrony.

According to the National Park Service, “Birth synchrony is considered an evolutionary adaptation where adult females give birth during a focused period of time during a specific season, often called the birthing season... For bison, the birthing season is often referred to as the “calving season.” Research has documented that the bison calving season often occurs between mid-April to early July, across multiple herds in different locations, and with many births concentrated within only several weeks.”

The baby calf isn’t even a week old.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.