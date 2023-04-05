Family’s photo swept up by tornado found over 150 miles away

A family who lost countless memories got one back thanks to social media. (Source: KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A family who lost countless memories in a tornado that ripped through Arkansas got one item back thanks to social media.

Melissa Morris and her family rode out the tornado in her bathroom. When they stepped out, the damage to their home was massive but it was nothing in comparison to when she realized what was lost when they stepped outside.

The shed behind their house was gone, along with the countless memories inside.

“Twenty years of being a mom, my children’s memories of me raising them,” Morris said as her voice trembled and tears fell.

The tornado took her memories and scattered them across Wynne, Arkansas.

Many were found in a field behind her house. Some were found at the Wynne First United Methodist Church, but one traveled over 150 miles to Bradford, Tennessee, to the home of Jon Ellis, who showed the photo to his wife.

The picture was of a young woman from 2012 wearing her Wynne volleyball uniform.

“She was the one that was like, ‘Wow, we need to post this on Facebook and see if, you know, if anybody knows her or see if somebody lost this, they might want it back’,” Ellis said.

The couple initially thought the photo could belong to someone in Covington, Tennessee about an hour away. The city had also been hit by a tornado the same day as Wynne.

The couple posted the picture and on the same day, the post made it to the family. Now, a priceless memory is coming back.

“I can’t thank them enough. We’re lucky to be here, we’re lucky to have people around us to care enough to do that and to go the extra mile,” she said.

The picture will be sent to Morris’ daughter in South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
I-90 opens from Spearfish to Rapid City
Serenity Dennard
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
It will be a while before plow crews can hit secondary and neighborhood streets. Crews are...
Spring storm travel advisories and closure updates
Monument Health called ‘condition snow’, asking staff to stay throughout the storm
Monument Health called “Condition Snow” asking staff to stay throughout the storm
Snow crews are prepping roads and gearing up for the incoming snow.
Stay put and wait out the snow

Latest News

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the...
Blinken says WSJ reporter ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
For McCarthy and Taiwan’s leader, visit marks historic first
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden to visit Ireland, mark Good Friday accord anniversary
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 5 at day care center in Brazil