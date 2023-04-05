City street crews are working to plow through the snow

Spring storm becomes just another day at work for plow crews.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:03 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although the calendar says spring, winter weather is still here. As the snow continues to fall, snowplows are vital to maintaining highways, roadways, parking lots, airport runways, and any other driving surface.

“So we’re trying really hard to get all the main lines plowed, of much of the secondaries, deflectors hills, and things like that all plot before we start getting extreme winds because that will make it twice as hard to plow because you won’t be able to see, and we obviously want to use make sure it is as safe as possible,” said Rapid City Street Division manager, Dale Pfeifle.

When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with doing so.

“If you don’t have to go anywhere, stay at home because it doesn’t matter what you’re driving. If you can’t see where you’re going, you can’t do it safely,” said Pfeifle.

Pfeifle asks drivers to pay attention to the weather because if temperatures drop, the roads can easily go from good driving to bad driving.

