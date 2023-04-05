40-foot gray whale washes up on beach likely killed by boat, biologists say

The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.
The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.(Seattle Helicopter Share via CNN Newsource)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX ISLAND, Wash. (Gray News) - A gray whale washed up on a Washington state beach over the weekend.

Researchers reported the whale’s body was found in the shallows of Fox Island in southern Puget Sound on Saturday.

An examination was conducted by biologists that revealed the adult male had been killed by blunt-force trauma likely from a vessel strike.

According to Cascadia Research Collective, a nonprofit research and educational organization, the animal was also found in a poor nutritional condition which likely contributed to it being more vulnerable to the vessel strike.

The whale, reported to be around 40 feet long, had been sighted alive in shallow waters on March 27 but died sometime between then and when it was discovered, according to the organization.

Researchers report there has been a decrease in prey available for gray whales in the area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports there have been many gray whale strandings over the past few years on the West Coast, including four so far this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Coomes, 35, is being charged with three different counts involving a minor.
West River man charged with sexual abuse of a minor on the Pine Ridge Reservation
Serenity Dennard
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
Snow alert removal in downtown Rapid City earlier this season.
Downtown snow removal alert issued for overnight
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
I-90 opens from Spearfish to Rapid City
Monument Health called ‘condition snow’, asking staff to stay throughout the storm
Monument Health called “Condition Snow” asking staff to stay throughout the storm

Latest News

The U.S. acknowledges China's position that Taiwan is part of its country but doesn't recognize...
China reacts after Taiwanese president meets with House Speaker McCarthy
Video shows an intruder watching a woman sleep in her Iowa apartment. Police say the suspect...
Caught on camera: Trespasser watches woman sleep on apartment couch
The intruder allegedly made himself at home, even watching a woman sleep for several minutes.
Intruder caught on video walked into at least 2 apartments, police say
Police identified the bubble gum involved as CaJohns Trouble Bubble Bubble Gum. The gum, which...
10 kids hospitalized due to spicy gum used in TikTok challenge
Officials say eating the gum, which contains pepper extract, nearly equates to eating pepper...
Spicy gum from TikTok challenge causes sickness at Mass. elementary school