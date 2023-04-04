Spring storm travel advisories and closure updates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The spring storm is worsening and travel is becoming ill-advised. Many businesses and organizations have already closed their doors against the snow.

The Rapid City Regional Airport has closed its main commercial runway and terminal due to severe winter weather. The roads surrounding the airport are very icy, and travel to the airport is not advised. The public is encouraged to check flight status with their air carrier.

Street Department Superintendent Dale Pfeifle advises that crews are working on keeping emergency routes, main lines, and hills open.

If you must travel, be aware of drifting conditions and drive with caution.

Due to heavy snow accumulations and strong winds, I-90 remains closed from Spearfish (exit 14) to Wall (exit 110). However, I-90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55 to exit 67) will be open for local travel.

Additionally, more Interstate closures are likely as the storm moves north-easterly across the state. Do NOT use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures! Roadways will become impassible, and travel will be impossible at times during this storm.

DoorDash has also activated its Severe Weather Protocol and will suspend operations across parts of South Dakota. This measure comes as a severe blizzard warning forecasts potentially hazardous conditions, such as significant wind and heavy snowfall and ice.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, go to https://sd511.org or dial 511.

