Spring storm travel advisories and closure updates

It will be a while before plow crews can hit secondary and neighborhood streets. Crews are...
It will be a while before plow crews can hit secondary and neighborhood streets. Crews are working to keep main and emergency routes open.(KOTA)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The spring storm is worsening and travel is becoming ill-advised. Many businesses and organizations have already closed their doors against the snow.

The Rapid City Regional Airport has closed its main commercial runway and terminal due to severe winter weather. The roads surrounding the airport are very icy, and travel to the airport is not advised. The public is encouraged to check flight status with their air carrier.

Street Department Superintendent Dale Pfeifle advises that crews are working on keeping emergency routes, main lines, and hills open.

If you must travel, be aware of drifting conditions and drive with caution.

Due to heavy snow accumulations and strong winds, I-90 remains closed from Spearfish (exit 14) to Wall (exit 110). However, I-90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55 to exit 67) will be open for local travel.

Additionally, more Interstate closures are likely as the storm moves north-easterly across the state. Do NOT use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures! Roadways will become impassible, and travel will be impossible at times during this storm.

DoorDash has also activated its Severe Weather Protocol and will suspend operations across parts of South Dakota. This measure comes as a severe blizzard warning forecasts potentially hazardous conditions, such as significant wind and heavy snowfall and ice.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, go to https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow crews are prepping roads and gearing up for the incoming snow.
Stay put and wait out the snow
This is what Highway 79 between Fairburn and Hot Springs looked like at 2:55 p.m. Monday.
Section of Interstate 90 slated to close at 8 p.m. Monday
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
US DEA warns of deadly drug mixture: Fentanyl and Xylazine
SD Department of Health issues warning for fentanyl and xylazine mix
grocery chaos
Residents flock to grocery stores to stock up before the storm

Latest News

Visit Rapid City are the new owners of the City View Trolley with possible plans in the works...
Vintage trolley finds new home with Visit Rapid City
While many states continue to keep current snap funding 18 states including South Dakota have...
Limited SNAP benefits are adding more pressure on needy families to qualify
First responders come together to help make sure the public is prepared for the upcoming...
News conference held to prep the public for the predicted snow fall
st thomas more packing
Elementary and high school students pack meals for people in Honduras