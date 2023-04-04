South Dakota leaders respond to Trump indictment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Mike Rounds and Sen. John Thune commented on the indictment of the former president Tuesday.

Noem said in a tweet that she believed the indictment of Trump is political.

A majority of Americans believe that this prosecution of President Trump is political. So do I.



Murders and other major crimes have skyrocketed in NYC since Alvin Bragg took office. He should focus on his job: keeping people safe. He needs to get his priorities straight. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 4, 2023

Rounds called the indictment a “soap opera,” issuing the following statement:

Regardless of your political position or perspective, this prosecution should concern everyone. The integrity of our justice system has been called into question because of a politically-motivated district attorney who is bringing charges that the Department of Justice declined to prosecute. The indictment includes 34 counts of falsifying business records for allegations of activity that occurred more than six years ago. Despite the fact these charges are normally misdemeanor charges, the district attorney, in his indictment, is attempting to bootstrap multiple underlying crimes in order to elevate these charges to a felony level. While everyone, including the former president, is subject to the laws of this country, no one should be singled out for political purposes. Unfortunately, this soap opera of a prosecution appears to be just that.”

Thune said the prosecution of the former president was based on a political agenda, giving the following statement to Dakota News Now:

“I understand that this is the beginning of a legal process, not the end of one, but after an initial review of the details, this indictment looks like a political agenda run amok, and it’s becoming increasingly clear why previous district attorneys opted against prosecution.”

