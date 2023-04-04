South Dakota leaders respond to Trump indictment

(DC Bureau)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Mike Rounds and Sen. John Thune commented on the indictment of the former president Tuesday.

Noem said in a tweet that she believed the indictment of Trump is political.

Rounds called the indictment a “soap opera,” issuing the following statement:

Thune said the prosecution of the former president was based on a political agenda, giving the following statement to Dakota News Now:

