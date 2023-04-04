South Dakota leaders respond to Trump indictment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Mike Rounds and Sen. John Thune commented on the indictment of the former president Tuesday.
Noem said in a tweet that she believed the indictment of Trump is political.
A majority of Americans believe that this prosecution of President Trump is political. So do I.— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 4, 2023
Murders and other major crimes have skyrocketed in NYC since Alvin Bragg took office. He should focus on his job: keeping people safe. He needs to get his priorities straight.
Rounds called the indictment a “soap opera,” issuing the following statement:
Thune said the prosecution of the former president was based on a political agenda, giving the following statement to Dakota News Now:
