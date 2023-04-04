Snow continues with intense winds developing this afternoon

(KEVN)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:52 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Roads will be extremely slippery and dangerous to drive on. Stay at home!

Visibility will be low this morning as snow continues for much of Tuesday and high winds will develop through the day. Gusts up to 60 mph will be likely, especially during the afternoon hours Tuesday. Strong winds linger into Wednesday morning before slowly tapering off. Snow totals around the Black Hills region will range from more than a foot to nearly two feet in many spots. Some spots in the northern hills could pick up three feet in the most extreme cases.

While the snow is gone on Wednesday, the intense winds will create ground blizzard conditions, causing blowing and drifting snow to continue. This will make it difficult to clear off roadways as the snow will blow back over the freshly plowed roads. If you do not have to be out, stay at home.

Sunshine will appear Wednesday afternoon with cold temperatures in place as the atmosphere finally seems to be regulating itself. Sunshine will stick around, helping to melt the snow and raise temperatures. Temperatures will be in the 50s for Easter Weekend!

