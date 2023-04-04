Residents flock to grocery stores to stock up before the storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday, people took time out of their day to go to the grocery store to stock up on essentials.

The Rapid City area is expected to receive anywhere from 14 to 22 inches of snow, people were out early to prepare for the storm tonight. Some Safeway shoppers said that they spent more than an hour in line to get their groceries, and workers at the store said that the influx of people started somewhere around 10 am.

“Well I just normally stay inside, people go out during the bad storms and there’s a lot of accidents,” one shopper said.

“Well it looks like everyone is prepping for a storm, people lined up everywhere,” another shopper said.

“The lines wrap around the whole store pretty much. I do the online shopping so its hard to grab stuff were out of a lot of product,” one employee said.

“It’s really busy right now, the carts are really low so I have to keep going out there back and forth,” another employee stated.

With many businesses planning to be closed tomorrow, it’s best to be stocked up on food and water in case people get snowed in.

