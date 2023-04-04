Removing snow was an all night endeavor

Snow Removal
Snow Removal(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:31 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow storms mean snow removal, and with the snow not showing any sign of stopping soon, crews are out to clean up the snow.

Snow removal crews will be out all day working hard to keep the snow off the roads and out of parking lots. Some crews worked through the night and will continue working until Wednesday morning.

“Midnight went out and got back at like 9, had breakfast, went back to bed. Moving snow, so other people can get out and do what they got to do,” a snow removal worker said.

Make sure to give snow removal workers the space they need to clear parking lots, sidewalks, and roads when going out in the snow.

