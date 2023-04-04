News conference held to prep the public for the predicted snow fall

With the significant snowstorm approaching the Black Hills a news conference was held Monday to get area first responders on the same page.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the significant snowstorm approaching the Black Hills a news conference was held Monday to get area first responders on the same page.

The goal of the conference was to relay a message to the public so everyone knows what to expect and how crews will be operating.

It’s a reminder if road conditions are impassable for you, it’s impassable for emergency services as well. The fire and police department will have access to four-wheel drive vehicles; however, response times can be delayed.

If the highways do happen to close you are asked to not take the side roads. A lot of the time the side roads are a lot worse to drive on, which can result in getting stranded.

“All of our agencies are working cooperatively together. We have plans in place if the storm is of the magnitude that they say it is, and to take those warnings seriously from the National Weather Service because it’s very important that they follow those instructions,” said Captain Chris Hislip, Pennington County sheriff office.

If you haven’t already, the Rapid City Fire Department recommends you make sure you have a week’s worth of medications and oxygen on hand if you need it.

