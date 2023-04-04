Monument Health called ‘condition snow’, asking staff to stay throughout the storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While some may be enjoying a day off due to the snow, others are calling work home for the duration of the storm.

Because of the predicted snow totals and wind, the Monument Health administration asked some of their staff to stay at the hospital until they feel the weather is safe for travel. This is called a “Condition Snow” and the Vice President of Operations for Monument Health in Rapid City says it’s something they’d been considering for a few days but ultimately the decision wasn’t made until Monday afternoon. He says this is all part of the job.

“Folks that pursue health care or work in health care or get the privilege of working in health care, this is all part of what we signed up for,” said Mark Schulte, VP of Operations for Monument Health in Rapid City. “We don’t have snow days in health care. We’re here 24/7 365 and we need to make sure that our community has this as a resource should they need us and that they have confidence in their health care.”

The hospital will remain open but there are the possibility clinics and outpatient areas could close.

Schulte suggests keeping an eye on Monument’s website and social media for updates.

