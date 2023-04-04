I-90 opens from Spearfish to Rapid City

Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit 67 to Chamberlain.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 is now open from Spearfish to Rapid City, but it remains closed to Wall exit 110. The stretch from Spearfish to the Wyoming state line reopened Tuesday morning.

While another part of I-90 is now open, the South Dakota Department of Transportation advises travelers to expect to encounter snow and ice-covered roads. Snow removal equipment will also be on the roads, so drivers need to be cautious around them.

More closures are expected on I-90 east of Wall later Tuesday due to conditions deteriorating overnight. For the latest on road and weather conditions, go to https://sd511.org or dial 511.

