Former Sioux Falls childcare worker charged with rape

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday on charges of rape and sexual contact involving a 3-year-old girl at the Sioux Falls daycare where he worked.

Carter Ronke was charged with First Degree Rape and Sexual Contact with a Child Under The Age of Sixteen for an incident that happened last week at For the Love of Children daycare.

According to court documents, the victim’s mother picked her daughter up from daycare last Wednesday and noticed blood in the child’s urine later that night. The victim named the suspect and told her mother, “He told me to touch him. Then he touched me.”

The victim was taken to the emergency room at Sanford and was examined by Child’s Voice on Thursday. A doctor reported there was obvious trauma.

